CDCR investigating inmate homicide

The Kern Valley State Prison officials are investigating the homicide of an inmate, according to a news release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Inmates Adrian Gurrola, 31, and Esteban Ceja, 26, are accused of attacking Hector Jimenez at 7:18 p.m. Friday in a dayroom, the CDCR wrote in a news release. Jimenez was declared deceased at 7:42 p.m., according to the Kern County coroner’s office.
Jimenez, 35, was sent to CDCR from San Diego County in March 2015 to serve a 26-year sentence after being found guilty of voluntary manslaughter with the use of a firearm in commission of a street gang.
Ceja was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder with intentional use of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death and attempted murder. While he was incarcerated, Ceja was additionally sentenced to three years for assault with force producing great bodily injury and inflicting great bodily injury, the CDCR said in a news release.
Gurrola was sentenced to life with parole for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, cruelty to animals, assault with a deadly weapon in commission of a street gang and inflicting great bodily injury. While Gurrola was serving time, he was additionally sentenced to three years for carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, the CDCR wrote in the release.