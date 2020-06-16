The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation will implement a community supervision program to eligible inmates in order to further protect staff and inmates at state prisons from the spread of COVID-19.
CDCR’s community supervision plan will be for inmates who have 180 days or less to serve on their sentences and aren’t currently serving time for domestic violence or a violent or serious crime. Those required to register as a sex offender under Penal Code 290 won't be eligible.
The inmate must also have housing plans identified before participating in the program. Once they meet their regularly scheduled release date they’ll either remain on state parole supervision, transfer to county post-release community supervision, or discharge from their sentence, depending on their post-release requirements.
The community supervision plan is scheduled to begin July 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.