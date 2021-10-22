CDC expands eligibility for boosters of all three vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has expanded the eligibility criteria for coronavirus vaccine booster shots.
Now, everyone who is 65 and older is eligible to receive either a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot in addition to those 18 and older who live in a long-term care setting, have underlying medical conditions or work in high-risk settings.
Additionally, all those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson two or more months ago are now eligible to receive a booster.
The CDC now allows vaccinated people to receive a different booster than their original shot or shots. For example, someone who received an initial round of Pfizer may choose to receive a Moderna booster.
To find information about vaccination sites or make an appointment, visit kernpublichealth.com or MyTurn.ca.gov.
Kern County Public Health operates a free vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
Pfizer vaccines are available for those 12 and older.