CDC: Certain immunocompromised people should receive third vaccine dose

Certain immunocompromised Kern County residents should now seek out a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.
The announcement came a day after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for the two vaccines to allow for the additional dose for some immunocompromised individuals.
The CDC says “moderately to severely” immunocompromised people should get a third vaccine dose. According to the agency, those who have been receiving treatment for cancer tumors or cancer of the blood, organ transplant recipients, people who have received stem cell transplants within the last two years, those with moderate to severe immunodeficiency, people with untreated or advanced HIV and those taking immunosuppressant medication should talk to their healthcare provider about the additional dose.
About 3 percent of the adult population falls into this category, and they are at risk of more serious or prolonged illness, the CDC says.
Fully vaccinated immunocompromised people account for a large proportion of “breakthrough” cases at hospitals, according to the agency.
“The country has entered yet another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease. After a thorough review of the available data, the FDA determined that this small, vulnerable group may benefit from a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna Vaccines,” Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
In Kern County, the Public Health Services Department says local healthcare providers should follow the CDC and FDA authorizations, although the county is still awaiting specific guidance on the third dose rollout.
“We hope that individuals who are eligible for the booster obtain the recommended dose,” KCPHS Public Information Officer Michelle Corson wrote in an email to The Californian.
There are not expected to be shortages of the vaccine in Kern County due to the new recommendation. The county orders a new batch of vaccines each week and can increase the order if demand rises, Corson said.
“We continue to see increased vaccination rates in Kern County,” Corson said. This new authorization is simply an added layer of protection for those who are at the highest risk for severe, prolonged illness from COVID-19. We continue to recommend all eligible persons be vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.”
The CDC has not yet recommended additional shots for any other population.