CDC cautions Americans about traveling Labor Day weekend

Despite surging cases of COVID-19, storms, wildfires and airline disruptions, many Americans still may try to squeeze one more vacation out of the summer over the Labor Day weekend.
With hospitals across the nation running out of ICU beds and some even short on oxygen supplies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking unvaccinated Americans not to travel during the Labor Day holiday weekend. Vaccinated people also are urged to weigh the risks.
But that does not seem to be deterring determined travelers, who are expected to hit the road. Although AAA no longer issues formal Labor Day travel forecasts, based on the Auto Club’s hotel bookings and other vacation websites, travel volumes are expected to be high during the weekend.
However, the COVID-19 surge seems to be shaping how and how far people travel, and where they are going. According to GasBuddy, a website that tracks fuel prices, more people are taking shorter road trips. They seem to be sticking closer to home.
Locked up inside their homes for a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 94 percent of Americans surveyed by the travel website TRIPIT in the spring said they planned to take a trip in 2021. And boy did they.
The three big travel weekends are Memorial Day (May 31), Independence Day (July 4) and Labor Day (Sept. 6).
Hitting the road
On Memorial Day weekend, the TSA screened more than 7.1 million people at the nation’s airports — its highest numbers since March 2020. More than 37 million Americans were expected to travel — one way or another — 50 miles or more that weekend, an increase of 60 percent compared to 2020, according to AAA.
On the July 4th weekend, more than 3.5 million people flew and another 43.6 million people traveled by car — an all-time record, according to AAA. Americans embarked on road trips that weekend, despite the national average for gas reaching its highest point since 2014.
TheVacationer.com, a website for travelers, estimates about as many Americans plan to travel over the Labor Day weekend this year. But only about 12 percent of people surveyed who said they have travel plans said they will fly, with a whopping 37 percent planning to drive.
GasBuddy, an app that helps drivers find low-cost gas, released its Midsummer Travel Survey last month that revealed Americans are increasingly taking to the road for their vacations. This yearning to bust out and head for remote vacation spots is driving a boom in RV sales.
RV popularity
According to the latest RV Roadsigns forecast, the RV industry is projected to build between 565,848 and 586,281 units in 2021 — an increase of 33.8 percent over the 2020 year-end total and a 6 percent increase over a record high of units built in 2017.
And while some of the RVs being sold are luxury motorhomes homes that attract the recently retired or soon-to-retire buyer, these $250,000 to $3 million and beyond rigs are not what’s crawling like a pack of ants up and down the nation’s highways. Many RVs on the road this summer are tiny trailers, such as the retro-looking teardrop trailers.
Teardrop trailers are a post-World War II camping invention, with many initially homemade from surplus army supplies. The teardrop eventually was replaced in the market by larger, more sophisticated RVs.
In the 2000s, they regained popularity and have developed a near cult-like following because they are small, easy to maneuver and store, can be towed by nearly any size vehicle, and are cheaper that larger RVs.
Attracting newbie RVers and people willing to “rough it a bit,” these trailers are flying off the production lines.
Among the most common teardrops found at RV dealerships are the T@G and Little Guy trailers. Both manufacturers report their sales are booming and their production plants are expanding. Specialty manufacturers also are reporting brisk sales of their trailers and kits for DIYers, who want to build their own.
Likely you have seen some of these teardrops around Bakersfield. Among local owners are graphic artist Dinah Campbell and her husband, David, a retired minister and teacher.
Long-time campers, the Campbells have owned their teardrop since 2016. It’s a Vacations-in-a-Can trailer built in Penngrove, Calif. After they became interesting in the brand, which was featured on the cover of Sunset magazine, they rented one to “test drive” the experience.
“I was attracted by the artistry of the design. The shape of the door and opening on the trailer is rounded — like a side-lying teardrop — the line of the door echoing the lines of the teardrop,” Dinah says. “Few, if any, other trailers I’ve seen have that. Most have little square doors. The woodwork is excellent and so much more pleasing to look at than laminate.
“Having tent-camped for years, we’d often pull into campsites late at night, exhausted, and set up a tent in the dark,” Dinah says. “The prospect of falling into a comfortable bed that required nothing from us was beyond appealing.”
The couple focused on teardrops because “anything heavier would have required us to buy a new vehicle to haul it and we didn't want to do that.”
“I don’t know if Dave would agree, but for me, camping in the teardrop is closer to tent camping than being in an RV. I like cooking outside. I like being closer to the nature we came to see. I like not being so insulated from the sounds and smells of the campground. It’s a compromise that suits me (most of the time).”
While in past years the Campbells have traveled across country to visit family, they now mostly head to camping spots closer to home in California.
Although sleeping in a teardrop can be a squeeze for some, Dinah says initially it was not much of a challenge for her and her husband, because they are not tall. But now health issues are making their trailer too confining and they will need to sell it.
Erick Larson, a civil engineer, who now lives in the Bay Area and posts on a Facebook teardrop user group, owns a 2015 Silver Shadow teardrop manufactured by Little Guy in Ohio. He has spent more than 160 nights in his trailer over the past five years. Some of his earlier trips included visiting 25 states and three Canadian provinces — before the pandemic, when travel across the border was easier.
He says his trailer represents a “natural progression” as he ages — from his early days of backpacking, then packing into the backcountry on horseback, then car camping and then tent camping.
In addition to offering a comfortable queen-size bed that provides “a consistent good night’s sleep,” Larson praises his trailer’s amenities, which include an outside kitchen, with a sink, running water, electricity, two-burner stove and refrigerator.
According to Larson, one of the best things about his teardrop is that “it fits in our garage, so it’s protected from the weather and there are no storage fees. It’s ready to go almost immediately after stocking the fridge and refilling the water tank.”
For those determined to travel over Labor Day and in the days ahead during this ongoing pandemic, the CDC advises people to get vaccinated, wear face masks indoors, maintain social distancing and wash their hands frequently.
Dianne Hardisty can be reached at dhardisty123@gmail.com.