Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center is offering a unique opportunity for women diagnosed with breast cancer to discover more about themselves in 2021.
The center will hold a free virtual workshop at 6 p.m. on March 2 in which participants will take the comprehensive Myers-Briggs personality test and learn about their personality type. The session will be hosted by Californian reporter Stacey Shepard and Diane Nelson, two local women recently treated for breast cancer at CBCC, and Lori Pesante, a local consultant and certified Myers-Briggs Type Indicator consultant.
The workshop is intended to help women understand how their unique personality traits play a role in their healing and recovery.
Registration is available at www.CBCCUSA.com/mbti-tickets or by calling 661-378-8383.