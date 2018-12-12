The CBCC Foundation for Community Wellness will host their 6th annual Cancer Pediatric Christmas celebration and Toy Give-Away on Saturday.
The event will be held at 6501 Truxtun Ave. from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Christmas celebration will bring holiday joy and spirit to cancer patients, according to email press release.
Guests will enjoy a mariachi performance, carolers, outdoor activities, Santa gift distribution as well as gift card distributions.
The event is invitation only.
For more information, contact Michelle Avila at 661-817-0106.
