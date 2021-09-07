Caution urged for residents returning to communities threatened by the French Fire

Officials urged caution for residents returning to their homes on Tuesday, the day after the final evacuation orders were lifted due to the French Fire.
Although fire activity on the north, east and south sides of the blaze remained minimal, the fire is reported as being only 65 percent contained, and personal vehicles blocking the roads will inhibit work from being done, the French Fire management team said in an update on Tuesday.
So far, the French Fire has burned 26,745 acres, only a 43-acre increase from Monday. The total number of personnel working the fire has been reduced from 1,201 on Monday to 962 on Tuesday.
Crews have begun patrolling and mopping up communities within the fire’s interior. Firefighters also worked to restore a line that burned out on Sunday north of Red Mountain, from Bear Creek to Alder Creek.
Very dry and warm conditions with low humidity are expected to continue. Potential dry thunderstorms could occur on Thursday and Friday, according to the management team’s update.
Highway 155 from the Glenville side of Sequoia National Forest to Rancheria Road at the Greenhorn Summit remains closed.
National Forest lands are closed across the state to protect against the risk of wildfire. Public lands managed by Sequoia National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management are under fire restrictions, eliminating the use of campfires. Propane stoves with an on and off switch are allowed.