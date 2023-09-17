Several highways and roads will see closures this week for construction. The city of Bakersfield and TRIP released these traffic advisories:
• Brimhall Road will be reduced to one lane between Coffee Road and Calloway Drive during road construction and repaving work starting Monday. The lane reduction is expected to last from 5:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day through Friday.
• A pavement rehabilitation project on Manor Street between Columbus Street and the Kern River is set to begin Monday, with work taking place from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until Nov. 6.
• As part of its traffic calming efforts, starting Tuesday, city crews will install traffic calming measures such as rubber curbing, planters, striping and markings, pedestrian countdown timers, and highly-visible pedestrian crossings and bike lanes on Beale Avenue at the roadway’s intersections with Monterey Street and Niles Street.
Construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until completion, expected Nov. 1.
• On Thursday, crews will reduce the entire length of Laurel Drive to one lane between Dorian Drive and Planz Road to install four three-inch asphalt speed humps on the recently paved road. Work is slated for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is expected to be finished the same day. At least one lane is expected to be open most of the day.
• On Friday, crews will install three three-inch asphalt speed humps on Sandra Drive between S. Chester Avenue and Planz Road, requiring the road to be reduced to one lane. Work is slated for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Nighttime lane closures have been scheduled for eastbound and westbound Westside Parkway between Coffee Road and Truxtun Avenue from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday, and Thursday to remove existing striping. One or more lanes will remain open at all times and the work will occur on one direction per night.
• Real Road will be flagged for one-way directional traffic between Stockdale Highway and Elcia Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday for slope paving work. A single lane will remain open with flaggers directing traffic.