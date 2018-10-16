Motorists should anticipate rolling lane closures on Highway 99 in the vicinity of Belle Terrace early Sunday morning. The closures — planned to occur between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. — are needed to allow workers to pull utility lines across the freeway, a spokeswoman for the Thomas Roads Improvement Program said in a news release.
All northbound and southbound lanes will be affected by the closures. Delays are expected to last between 15 and 30 minutes.
Please slow down, prepare to stop and watch for construction workers and equipment while driving through this area.
