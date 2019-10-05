A wildfire that started about one mile east of the mouth of the Kern River Canyon has resulted in the closure of Highway 178 through the canyon in both directions.
According to a news release from the Kern County Fire Department, approximately 150 firefighters from multiple agencies were dispatched to reports of a vegetation fire at 12:53 a.m. Saturday. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze, named the Cattle Fire, was 40 acres in size and was spreading up the steep canyon walls.
Other agencies helping with the response included the U.S. Forest Service, Cal Fire, California Highway Patrol and Caltrans.
Initial efforts were to safely access the area to identify immediate threats from the fire and hazards to firefighters, the department said in the release. Stopping the fire’s forward progress has been especially challenging due to the steep unstable terrain.
As day broke Saturday additional firefighters and air support arrived and the coordinated efforts slowed the fire’s forward progress. As of midday Saturday, the fire had grown to 92 acres in size, with containment at 45 percent.
Firefighters will continue to work through the day to completely stop the fire and reach full containment. There were no injuries reported to members of the public or firefighters during operations Saturday morning. But the highway will remain closed until further notice, firefighters said.
Although no evacuation notices were made, it's a great reminder of the need for residents in Kern County to register at ReadyKern.com for emergency notifications, according to the department.
