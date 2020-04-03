All Catholic school sites under the Diocese of Fresno will remain closed for the remainder of the current school year, according to a news release.
Distance learning will continue in all 21 sites during the physical school closures.
Traditional graduation ceremonies will not take place in the spring. However, each school hopes to hold a celebration in early summer.
