 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Catherine Dounies (1921-2023): Self-made businesswoman overcame prejudices

A pioneer among Bakersfield entrepreneurs who overcame prejudices to succeed as a woman entrepreneur, Catherine Dounies, died April 10 at the age of 101 following struggles with congestive heart failure.

Rising from humble roots in Wasco as the daughter of a ranch worker who moved from Missouri in 1919, Dounies built up skills that culminated with her becoming owner-operator of a now-prominent enterprise — Hall Letter Shop Inc. — that she expanded over decades by navigating her share of challenges and opportunities.

Coronavirus Cases