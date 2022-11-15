 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Catalytic converter theft: The common denominator for Bakersfield residents

In a region often polarized by politics, there is one common denominator that seems to unite Americans together more effectively than The Super Bowl or Christmas combined: catalytic converters.

On Tuesday, in partnership with Pep Boys Auto, the Bakersfield Police Department set up shop at the F Street location downtown. Their mission: sign people up to etch their cars with personal identifiers in the ongoing effort to curb catalytic converter theft.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget

Most Popular

Images

Videos

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.

Collections