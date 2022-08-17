 Skip to main content
Catalytic converter ordinance, tobacco retailers permit tabled for further discussion

Bakersfield City Hall South.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Bakersfield City Council members ultimately decided to table a pair of public safety ordinances at Wednesday's meeting, asking staff to work out some of the logistical challenges they discussed in dealing with theft and underage tobacco use.

City Council members were expected to consider two municipal ordinances, one aimed at stemming catalytic converter theft and another to curb youth tobacco use. However, council members wanted to further explore the content of those ordinances and flesh out their terms before taking a final vote.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

