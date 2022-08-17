Catalytic converter ordinance, tobacco retailers permit tabled for further discussion

Bakersfield City Council members ultimately decided to table a pair of public safety ordinances at Wednesday's meeting, asking staff to work out some of the logistical challenges they discussed in dealing with theft and underage tobacco use.
City Council members were expected to consider two municipal ordinances, one aimed at stemming catalytic converter theft and another to curb youth tobacco use. However, council members wanted to further explore the content of those ordinances and flesh out their terms before taking a final vote.
Catalytic converter ordinance
The proposed catalytic converter ordinance was unanimously voted to be referred back to city staff rather than proceed with a first reading, which was the next step necessary to pass the ordinance.
Ward 1 Councilman Eric Arias and Ward 7 Councilman Chris Parlier had asked the city attorney’s office to create an ordinance based one used by the city of Artesia. Bakersfield’s proposed ordinance makes it a "wobbler" — meaning it could be charged as an infraction or a misdemeanor — to possess multiple catalytic converters without proper proof of ownership.
The ordinance passed out of the Safe Neighborhoods & Community Relations Committee in July for discussion at a City Council meeting. A majority bloc, which included Arias and Parlier, sought to implement the ordinance despite concerns raised by the city attorney’s office while other council members said the ordinance wouldn’t change the skyrocketing number of thefts. Opposing elected officials cited police who said the proposed law isn’t harsher than existing penal codes.
The city attorney’s office raised constitutional concerns about the ordinance because a person in possession of multiple catalytic converters without proper proof of ownership does not automatically mean they stole them.
Arias said during Wednesday’s meeting there is legislation on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk attempting to address the car part’s theft, and it would be prudent to wait for its outcome. The status of those bills will be known Aug. 31.
This argument was raised by City Council members at the July meeting, and was a reason for them unsuccessfully voting to remove the ordinance from consideration. Arias, when asked about why he changed his decision after Wednesday’s meeting, noted a couple of bills died in the state Legislature. That development showed him there was an opportunity to make a local ordinance even better.
Tobacco retail licensing ordinance
Perla Lopez Flores, 16, held up a bag of vapes to the City Council on Wednesday.
Her teenage friends had bought them very close to their houses, she said, while imploring council members to add a city ordinance aimed at mitigating youth tobacco use.
“It is time to hold tobacco retailers responsible,” Lopez Flores said.
Up for discussion on the City Council agenda was an ordinance already adopted by the county, and enforced by the Kern County Public Health Department. It requires businesses to get a tobacco retailer’s permit, costing a one-time application fee of $135 and an annual fee ranging from $255 to $755.
Current retailers wouldn’t have to pay $135, only new businesses, and the annual fee would fluctuate depending on the cost of living. The initial application process also includes a class to educate businesses on tobacco sale regulations.
Annual fees are determined upon the “risk level” of the business. All retailers pay $255 for the initial local risk level.
Council members considered a variety of options: adopt the county ordinance; have city staff perform the tobacco retailer checks; pilot the county public health’s program for one year; partner with a local nonprofit to provide education to tobacco and vaping retailers; or take no action.
Elected officials decided to refer the ordinance back to where it started, the Safe Neighborhoods & Community Relations Committee.
City attorney Ginny Gennaro said the city has a “robust ordinance” in place and it is better than the county’s law. Bakersfield’s ordinance does not allow tobacco products to be sold, possessed, used or purchased by anyone under 21 years old.
However, city staff said the problem seems to come from enforcing this law. Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry said his department has not conducted an enforcement operation, such as sending a youth decoy to an establishment to see if the store is following the law.
Parlier also wanted to keep the program in house, rather than have the county oversee its implementation. Ward 4 Councilman Bob Smith said it might be better to have one entity enforce the law, because it may be confusing for establishments to determine which laws they must follow.
After this discussion, Councilman Andrae Gonzales made a motion to refer the ordinance back to the Safe Neighborhoods & Community Relations committee to determine its logistics, and the motion passed unanimously.
