Cataldo's Pizzeria on New Stine Road has been closed by the Kern County Public Health Department for vermin infestation.
The department observed multi-generational cockroaches on food counters, containers and napkins. They were also seen on the main lobby dining tables and floors, according to the department.
The pizzeria also had a clogged drain, waste in and around the refrigerators and underneath the oven, according to the department.
The store received a score of 69 percent. A score of 75 or below mandates closure.
Under the health department's scoring system, 90 to 100 points is an A; 80 to 90 is a B; and 75 to 80 is a C, requiring re-inspection seven days later to ensure improved food handling practices and overall food facility maintenance and sanitation.
I believe the 3 Cataldos restaurants in Bakersfield are independently owned and operated - (separate from each other). I only say this because we love the Cataldos on Stockdale and I know its A rated and looks to me to be very clean. Hope this news doesn't hurt our fave pizza place!
