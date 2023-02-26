Castle Fire of 2020 continues to impact giant sequoia trees and mountain residents

SEQUOIA CREST — John and Freda Walser bought their home in this mountain community about 90 miles northeast of Bakersfield in 1985 and became full-timers in 1995.
The mountain subdivision in Tulare County was promoted in the early 1960s as an opportunity to “own-a-redwood” and the Walser’s home, built by a previous owner, was one of 102 homes built on privately owned land that is also part of the Alder Creek giant sequoia grove.
The homes were just down the road from the Amos Alonzo Stagg Tree — fifth largest tree in the world — and that giant sequoia tree is still there. But in 2020, the Castle fire killed between 10 percent and 14 percent of all large giant sequoias growing in the Sierra Nevada, including many in the Alder Creek grove. The same fire destroyed 46 of 102 homes in Sequoia Crest, but somehow the Walser home was spared.
“I don’t believe any homes were slightly burned, but all 46 went down to merely ashes,” Walser said in a recent interview. “One is rebuilt completely, one is almost completed and the rest are just rumors at this time.
“The area around the mailboxes is called ‘downtown’ and my house is all that survived in that immediate area. I don’t think anything will be built around me since it is just bare, stump-covered ugly ground. We were lucky to have only lost seven or eight trees on the fringes of our property.”
Since the fire, John Walser has been keeping an eye on the ancient giant sequoia tree growing next to their home. It was severely scorched by the fire.
“Each year there seem to be fewer branches of green on top,” he said of the tree. “We are hoping for regrowth, but getting discouraged.”
The apparently dying huge tree next to their home may eventually have to be taken down, too.
And in addition to the change in the scenery, Walser noted that the loss of the trees has changed the microclimate. Without the shade from the trees, summer days are warmer and the couple had to install air conditioning. “Because so many trees were lost, the high winds that used to be elevated off the ground, are now at ground level and are a bit scarier,” he added.
Such changes are among additional challenges in reforestation because even if giant sequoia seeds sprout, they can’t survive in the changed environment making natural regeneration of areas hit by severe wildfire unlikely.
The Castle fire
The Castle fire was discovered on Aug. 19, 2020, in the Golden Trout Wilderness, about 10 crow miles east of Sequoia Crest. It eventually merged with the Shotgun fire, another lightning-caused fire to the north, and the inferno became known as the SQF Complex fire. It burned primarily on Sequoia National Forest including in 12 giant sequoia groves, and also crossed into Sequoia National Park. In addition to the homes lost in Sequoia Crest, Tulare County's Fire Chief reported 50 destroyed structures in nearby Alpine Village and 46 in Cedar Slope, another small mountain community about 9 miles away. The fire burned through the end of the year, encompassing more than 174,000 acres.
For more than two weeks, the Walsers hunkered down at home, enduring smoke and regularly checking for news of the fire. They left early in the morning of Sept. 4 and went to Ponderosa Lodge, about 15 miles southeast.
“Hours later we were told to leave by the back exit, through California Hot Springs,” Walser recalls. Instead of heading down Highway 190 toward Porterville, they were routed south along the Western Divide Highway. The road travels the ridge that separates the Kern River and Tule River drainages. From Hot Springs they then traveled to Porterville to stay with friends.
“We returned Nov. 4 to no electricity for three weeks,” Walser said. “Internet and phone came two or three weeks after that. It was still great to be home.”
By that time, work to clear hazard trees — those that were obviously dead and at risk of falling — had already begun in Sequoia Crest. Workers used a crane to help cut dead branches off of trees. And Tulare County officials worked to help property owners get assistance with clearing debris.
A storm brought snow not long after the Walsers returned home and the precipitation aided firefighting efforts. But the SQF Complex fire wasn’t officially contained until Jan. 5, 2021, and a giant sequoia tree torched by the fire was found still burning four months later.
“I heard one fool say the firefighters put resources in the wrong place and could have prevented some of the damage,” Walser said. “Hindsight is always better, but sometimes you have to guess based on the information you have at the time. I believe the firefighters acted bravely and are all heroes.”
Forest management
As long-time residents, the Walsers had been through wildfires before, including the McNally fire of 2002. Before the Castle fire, the 150,696-acre McNally had been the largest fire in the region. And remaining residents were evacuated again in September 2021 when the area was threatened by the 97,528-acre Windy fire — which burned through 11 giant sequoia groves.
As a mountain resident, Walser has been to plenty of meetings having to do with fire safety and related topics through the years.
“I haven’t seen any proper forest management in the 38 years I have owned this home,” he said. “The Forest Service makes sensible recommendations about firebreaks and fire safety and the Sierra Club and money-controlled legislature veto those plans. Needless to say, we did not have sufficient firebreaks.”
In the summer of 2022, the Forest Service launched what it called emergency action to remove fuels from giant sequoia groves in an attempt to help protect them from what many believe is inevitable fire. By reducing the fuels — literally cutting and removing brush and trees around monarch giant sequoias — the agency hopes to reduce the severity of the wildfires that are likely to burn in the future.
Save the Redwoods League
The Rouch family developed Sequoia Crest in the 1960s and owned another 530 acres adjacent to the subdivision until December 2019 when the land was purchased by Save the Redwoods League.
At the time, the environmental organization said the tract of land was the largest remaining privately owned giant sequoia property in the world. In addition to the Stagg tree and other monarchs of the Alder Creek grove, the property had robust stands of mature red fir, white fir, ponderosa pine and sugar pine and a range of habitats.
The organization’s plan was to eventually pass the land along to the Forest Service to become part of Giant Sequoia National Monument. That is still the plan, according to the organization’s website.
But the land and grove have greatly changed since the Castle fire.
“In areas that were impacted by low- to moderate-severity fire, the forest and meadows are still healthy, hundreds of ancient sequoias remain standing, and some seedlings have sprouted in low-severity burn areas,” according to the organization. “However, in some areas, severe fire destroyed the forest canopy and giant sequoia cones and seeds, as well as damaged the soil, meaning these areas cannot recover on their own and reforestation will be needed.”
A miracle
At 78, Walser knows he’ll never see the area as it was before the fire. But he’s glad for the many years he and his wife enjoyed living among the mammoth trees.
“Which houses burned and which survived makes absolutely no sense to anyone up here,” Walser said of the neighborhood locals refer to as The Crest. “The only thing we all agree on is that my house surviving was a miracle. When the burn line is five feet from the side of your house and every house on all sides was lost, it is time to thank God.”
Claudia Elliott is editor of Giant Sequoia News, a twice-weekly newsletter, giantsequoias.substack.com. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.