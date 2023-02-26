 Skip to main content
Castle Fire of 2020 continues to impact giant sequoia trees and mountain residents

SEQUOIA CREST — John and Freda Walser bought their home in this mountain community about 90 miles northeast of Bakersfield in 1985 and became full-timers in 1995.

The mountain subdivision in Tulare County was promoted in the early 1960s as an opportunity to “own-a-redwood” and the Walser’s home, built by a previous owner, was one of 102 homes built on privately owned land that is also part of the Alder Creek giant sequoia grove.

