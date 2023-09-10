Keeping law enforcement agencies fully staffed remains a challenge in Bakersfield and Kern County. But there are signs of progress, too.
Recruitment and retention have been a big issue for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, where high vacancy and turnover rates have hurt morale and required significant overtime to meet staffing requirements. In the interim, the department has had to staff its downtown jail with deputies.
“Nobody wants to work where there’s vacancies, truthfully,” KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza said. “Low staffing can be discouraging.”
But things are looking up for KCSO in 2023. Despite significant attrition — the rate at which employees leave the department or retire from service — so far this year, KCSO has gained 14 sworn officers, a near-record in recent years.
Last month, the agency celebrated 12 lateral transfers, defined as sworn personnel from elsewhere who switched to join KCSO.
Sgt. Charles Shinn of the KCSO Background Investigations unit said KCSO has had “probably 30 applicants in the past six months.”
KCSO is currently staffed at 78% capacity, or 1,130 out of 1,444 authorized positions. Most vacancies are within the ranks of sworn officers, where the department had 124 vacancies as of Aug. 25.
Meza attributed the recent increase to the combination of hiring events, a 22% pay raise, longevity pay and $25,000 hiring bonus recently approved by the county Board of Supervisors.
She also mentioned lesser known benefits — like relocation stipends and a housing allowance for qualifying officers — that compete with larger, better-funded departments.
With the pay increase, detention deputies can expect to earn between $5,479 and $6,548 monthly, depending on rank and facility. The increases took KCSO from being among the lowest-paid agencies in the state to one of the highest.
At the city level, the Bakersfield Police Department is dealing with 30 sworn-officer vacancies. Department Spokesman Andrew Tipton said a competent police force is built by making officers feel welcome. Many Bakersfield officers, he added, are born and raised in the area, where they have a certain investment in the community.
“If being a police officer was all about money, then a lot of people wouldn’t be a police officer,” Tipton said. “There’s a lot of other jobs people could do where they make more money.”
Like Meza, Tipton attributed BPD’s net gain of 70 sworn officers since 2018 to monthly hiring events and the passage of Measure N, which funds public safety as a key tenet. The city also offers a $4,500 signing bonus, runs its own police academy and pays its trainees.
“Not a lot of places do that,” Tipton said, adding that other academies are either unpaid or cost money to join. “It’s just another thing we do to try and get people.”
In terms of what attracts people to Kern, Meza said the county’s relative affordability is an important factor to consider. But it’s also the cultural dogma that persists almost exclusively within Kern’s borders.
“Here in Kern County, we can say you don’t have to leave California, you can come to Kern,” Meza said. “Here in Kern County, our values are a little bit different than the rest of California.”