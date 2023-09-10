grads 0ed215b5-ed36-4028-94d2-ac77847b421e

In this file photo from September, Bakersfield police academy graduates line up ahead of their graduation ceremony at First Assembly of God church.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

Keeping law enforcement agencies fully staffed remains a challenge in Bakersfield and Kern County. But there are signs of progress, too.

Recruitment and retention have been a big issue for the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, where high vacancy and turnover rates have hurt morale and required significant overtime to meet staffing requirements. In the interim, the department has had to staff its downtown jail with deputies.