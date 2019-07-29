Kern County Sheriff's deputies seized 9.5 pounds of marijuana and $2,300 in cash during a traffic stop in Frazier Park on Wednesday.
Armando Aguilar Rodriguez, 24, was pulled over for traffic violations near Interstate 5 and was found to be driving without an issued driver's license.
Rodriguez was arrested on suspicion of various charges for transporting and possessing more than the legal limit of marijuana, and for giving false identification to a peace officer along with multiple vehicle code violations.
KCSO estimates the street value of the marijuana at $9,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.