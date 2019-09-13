Ten cases of West Nile Virus have been reported in Kern County this year — 7 of them in the past week — according to the California West Nile Virus website.
Kern has the second highest number of cases behind Fresno County, which has 37.
West Nile virus is transmitted through mosquitoes, which contract the virus through birds they feed on. The virus is transmitted to humans through mosquito bites and can cause flu-like symptoms. Most cases are mild but there have been cases of severe illness and death. There is no vaccine.
Statewide, there have been 89 human cases reported so far this year in 15 counties; 27 of those are new cases this week, the state website reported.
So far this year, two West Nile Virus fatalities have been reported in California, one each in Fresno and Imperial counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.