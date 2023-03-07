 Skip to main content
Case of ex-deputy who murdered 2 prostitutes goes to jury

Twelve people began the difficult calculus Tuesday to determine if a former Kern County Sheriff’s deputy should be executed or spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing two prostitutes.

Three women and nine men must weigh heavy moral and legal issues at the heart of David Rogers’ case, passionately litigated by some of Kern’s top attorneys for roughly a month and a half. Prosecutors and public defenders painted the disgraced man in different lights Tuesday as their closing arguments ended.

