Case dismissed for activist accused of trespassing on McCarthy's office

A former state Assembly candidate accused of trespassing on Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office had her case completely dismissed Friday after meeting the terms of a diversion deal struck six months ago.
A Kern County Superior Court judge dismissed two misdemeanor trespassing charges against Julie Solis, 44, because she didn’t step foot near McCarthy’s office or accrue any misdemeanor charges in the last six months, according to public defenders.
Solis went into McCarthy’s office on Empire Drive after a delivery person held open the door on Jan. 11, 2021. While in that space — described by a prosecutor as closed to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic — Solis began to livestream and alleged McCarthy hadn’t done anything to stop the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.
This case pitted First Amendment rights against what prosecutors said was a “political stunt” by refusing to leave the office. Solis said the office was a public space to her because her tax dollars pay to keep the lights on inside.
“I didn’t do this as a political stunt,” Solis said in a Friday phone interview after the court hearing.
The Kern County District Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment Friday on Solis’ case. In a July 11 statement — when Solis entered into the diversion deal — the DA’s office said Solis refused to leave and eventually began to berate everyone inside.
“Far from any ‘vindication,’ or evidence of any innocence, Solis’ decision to accept the judge’s ‘diversion’ is a product of Solis taking advantage of a judge in a state that has policies specifically allowing for this absurd result to occur,” the statement continued.
But Deputy Public Defenders Sunny Gallo and Christiann Tavitas wrote Solis is a political activist who “stood up to preserve and protect her fundamental rights” and the “rights of the individuals in the Kern County community as well.”
She also didn’t attack or injure anyone, steal anything or break or damage property, public defenders pointed out previously. Solis simply exercised her First Amendment rights, they said.
“The First Amendment has enabled us to speak truth to power, shine a light on injustice and ignite — or oppose — change,” the public defenders wrote in an email. “It is through exercising our First Amendment freedoms we can ensure democracy lives up to its highest ideals for all Americans.”
Solis said Friday she couldn’t get her message across on Jan. 11, 2021, when she was in McCarthy’s office because she was arrested. She said her shoulder is still in pain after police arrested her.
The activist was ready to go to trial, but Solis said she instead took the deal to ensure taxpayer dollars don’t get wasted for the resources it takes to go to trial. And, she’s dealing with a lupus diagnosis and medical issues.
The court proceedings didn’t scare Solis. She protested with a small group outside McCarthy’s Bakersfield office Friday, right after her case was dismissed in court.
“I will continue with my civil rights and exercising them by going to his office,” Solis said.
Solis, a Bakersfield Democrat, ran against Assemblyman Vince Fong, R-Bakersfield, for the 34th District seat in 2020. She got 32 percent of the vote to Fong’s 68 percent.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.