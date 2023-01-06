 Skip to main content
Case dismissed for activist accused of trespassing on McCarthy's office

Julie Solis-2

Julie Solis

 The Californian / file photo

A former state Assembly candidate accused of trespassing on Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s Bakersfield office had her case completely dismissed Friday after meeting the terms of a diversion deal struck six months ago.

A Kern County Superior Court judge dismissed two misdemeanor trespassing charges against Julie Solis, 44, because she didn’t step foot near McCarthy’s office or accrue any misdemeanor charges in the last six months, according to public defenders.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

