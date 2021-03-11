CASA's new clubhouse is a safe, fun meeting place for children and their volunteers

With public space dwindling, the pandemic has made it especially tricky for volunteers at CASA of Kern County to meet up with the children they advocate for while they’re in the foster care system.
Parks aren’t a great option when the weather is miserable. The usual easy meeting spots, like a library or fast food restaurant, are no longer open.
“Getting together has been really hard,” said Beth Heisey, a volunteer advocate. “I’ve sat in a car when it’s raining.”
That all changed on Jan. 29 when CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Kern opened the CASA Clubhouse next to the nonprofit’s offices on Columbus Street.
It’s in a shopping center and was once home to a smog shop, but when you step inside, you would never know that. A service bay door that rolls up in the back and lets in fresh air is the only hint of its past life. Storefront windows painted with silhouetted children against colorful images of rainbows and books and planets filter the outside world.
It has a home-away-from-home feeling. There are places to have fun: a place to play dress-up and toys for the younger kids. There are video games and a foosball table for the older kids. There’s a small, but well-stocked library of books for all ages.
A separate office area with computers is where volunteers can help out with tutoring, college and job applications or getting a driver’s license. Completing that homey feel is a kitchen and a washer and dryer for clean-up.
“All our donors wanted it to be nice for the kids,” said CASA Executive Director Amy Travis.
The project was largely underwritten by three donors: the Cynthia Lake Charitable Trust as well as the Lee and Krystyna Jamieson Charitable Foundation and the Robert Grimm Family Foundation. Some of the items were also donations.
“It’s been a communitywide effort,” Travis said.
The donors wanted the project to open quickly for the community and it did, breaking ground and finishing in three and a half months.
That swift timing was useful for the four teenage brothers Heisey advocates for who live separately in far-flung corners of the city. They’re all able to visit through video and phone calls and text, and during the height of the pandemic that was all they had.
Heisey knew that having a meeting spot where the boys could maintain their sibling bond was important but she didn’t know if as teenagers they would feel too old for CASA Clubhouse.
The first time she brought them there, they baked brownies in the kitchen. They served them with ice cream and offered them to some younger children who were also there with their advocate.
“It was like my vision came alive in front of me,” Travis said.
The boys loved it enough to ask if they could come back.
Last Monday, they did for an especially momentous occasion. One of the boys hasn’t been able to see the other brothers for the past three years. Reuniting at the CASA Clubhouse was a “heartwarming” moment for him and his brothers.
“They love each other and want to be together,” she said.
Heisey, a retired school librarian, has been the boys’ advocate over the last three years. She’s seen them through so much, including their mother’s death. She can’t imagine where else they might have gone for their reunion. She calls the space a “godsend.”
“These are special kids and they deserve special treatment,” she said.