The Court Appointed Special Advocates will be hosting the annual Boot Scootin’ Derby Party at 4:30 p.m. on May 4 at the Gardiner Ranch located at 24747 Sullivan Rd.
Guests will be greeted with mint juleps, enjoy a dinner, dance and bid on unique “must have” auction items while viewing a showing of the 2019 Kentucky Derby.
The event will benefit CASA, which provides children in foster care with caring and consistent adults.
The cost is $150 per person or $1,200 for a table of eight.
Call 661-631-2272 or visit kerncasa.org/derby to make a reservation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.