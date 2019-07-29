The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kern County is pleased to be graduating 15 new advocates Wednesday. It will be the 82nd class to take oath at CASA of Kern County.
At the ceremony at the Kern County Superintendent’s Office, CASA is honoring advocates who have proven to be invaluable to the CASA mission, as well as local community members and organizations who have supported CASA throughout the year as sponsors.
CASA’s Executive Director Amy Travis will welcome the graduating class and Presiding Juvenile Court Judge Raymonda Burnham Marquez will swear in the graduates as Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County.
