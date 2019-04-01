20180407-bc-super-1 (copy)

In this file photo, superheroes of all types, including Riley Woods as Supergirl running along with dad Jason, came out to the annual CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Superhero Run on April 7 at the Park at River Walk.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californian

CASA of Kern County will host its 7th annual Superhero Run Saturday to raise money for its program which provides abused and neglected children with a volunteer special advocate. The event is at The Park at Riverwalk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.

Registration, check-in and superhero costume contest judging is from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and events get underway at 8 a.m.

The event will also feature kids activities, superhero guest appearances, obstacle courses and vendors.

Register online at kerncasa.org/run or call (661) 631-2272.

