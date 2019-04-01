CASA of Kern County will host its 7th annual Superhero Run Saturday to raise money for its program which provides abused and neglected children with a volunteer special advocate. The event is at The Park at Riverwalk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
Registration, check-in and superhero costume contest judging is from 6:30 to 8 a.m. and events get underway at 8 a.m.
The event will also feature kids activities, superhero guest appearances, obstacle courses and vendors.
Register online at kerncasa.org/run or call (661) 631-2272.
