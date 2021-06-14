CASA of Kern welcomes in 23 new advocates

Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County graduated 23 new advocates last week.
According to a news release from CASA of Kern, the new volunteers were sworn in at the new CASA Clubhouse on Columbus Street. They will work with CASA to advocate for children and families who are involved in the foster care system.
“The CASA volunteer training program ensures a volunteer’s exposure to and understanding of, the myriad underlying conditions contributing to varying abuses. Topics are taught independently, and then overlap and intertwine creating the larger picture for the volunteer,” said Melanie Dawn, who was trained and sworn-in as a CASA volunteer. “Each trainee will have their own story and reasons for signing on. Many volunteers, though, are sure to share some traits in common, as we tend to have inner strength, compassion, empathy, a strong sense of justice and fairness for the health, happiness, safety, and protection of a child for the sake of their livelihood, growth and development. By the time the initial CASA volunteer training ends, we have learned that the justice system stresses the importance of providing educational, medical, and rehabilitation services to help all parties involved in the case.”
Those interested in becoming a CASA volunteer can find an orientation schedule on its website at www.kerncasa.org, call 661-631-2272 or email outreach@kerncasa.org.