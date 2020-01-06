CASA of Kern County will host their annual fundraising event, the 2020 Kick-Off Party on Jan. 30, according to a news release.
There are over 1,500 abused, neglected and abandoned children in Kern County's foster care system. The 2020 Kick-Off Party will help CASA continue to recruit, screen, and train citizen volunteers to help children, according to the news release.
The event will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Palazzo Destefani at 8851 Buena Vista Road. The mix and mingle event will unveil the 2020 celebration parties that will allow guests to purchase tickets, according to the release.
Tickets are $75 and include appetizers, beer, wine, live music, desserts and an evening at 'Emerald City', according to the release.
Tickets can be purchased at kerncasa.org/events or by calling the CASA office at 631-2272.
