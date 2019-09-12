CASA of Kern County will host its fifth annual Children Are Precious Carnival on Oct. 12 and 13 to honor Kayli Jean Bearden, according to a CASA news release.
The carnival will benefit the Kayli Memorial Fund, a foundation set up to honor Bearden, whose life was taken by an act of child abuse in 2008, according to the release.
The event will take place at the Rancho Rio Equestrian Center at 5320 Peacock Park Lane. It will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 12, and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 13.
The carnival will have activities for children to enjoy such as an exotic reptile show, sack races, pie-eating contest, cake walk, food, and more.
Proceeds raised from the event will help advocate for foster children who have experienced neglect or abuse, according to the release.
