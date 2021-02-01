CASA of Kern County is unveiling a new dedicated child and advocate visiting center called the CASA Clubhouse.
The CASA Clubhouse is meant to support advocates and the children for whom they advocate, according to a CASA news release.
"With this next season of growth, we are committed to reducing the gap in abused and neglected children unrepresented by a CASA volunteer," a CASA news release said.
The Clubhouse will be unveiled during an open house set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4 at its location, 1705 Columbus St., next to the CASA office.
The cost to attend is $50 per person in person, with capacity limits in place to follow social distancing requirements. Virtual attendance is also offered. Those interested are asked to RSVP at kerncasa.org.
CASA of Kern County is a nonprofit that provides a voice to children in foster care through highly trained volunteers that advise judges and others on the child's needs and the best permanent home for the child, the CASA news release said.