CASA of Kern County will hold a virtual run "Spooktacular" in October in support of abused and neglected children.
It will take place Oct. 1 to 31 and people are encouraged to run in their superhero costumes. CASA is offering both a "Run Anywhere" Virtual run and a "Solo Run," which is a guided course at The Park at River Walk with themed music and directions played from your iPhone or Android device.
The cost for the virtual 2k, 5k, or 10k is $30 by Sept. 30 and $35 throughout October. Sign up at kerncasa.org.
Every runner will receive a CASA Superhero Medal, T-shirt or cape and swag bag. The Virtual Mascot Dance-Off will be in full effect; runners are encouraged to enter the photo contest for a chance to win super swag giveaway prizes.
