CASA of Kern County graduates 12 new court-appointed special advocates

Judge Susan M. Gill officially swore in 12 new court-appointed special advocates at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools building on April 27, according to a news release from CASA of Kern County.
These trained community members, also known as CASA volunteers, will work with CASA of Kern County to advocate for children and families who are involved in the foster care system.
During CASA’s 93rd Graduation ceremony, Executive Director Amy Travis recognized John and Sheila Lake, SOLV Energy and the Kern County Firefighters Union Local 1301 for their contributions to CASA of Kern County.
CASA volunteers are people from all walks of life who are specially trained to advocate for children in foster care. CASAs provide a consistent, reliable adult presence for children during a difficult time in their life, the release noted. Since CASA opened its doors in 1994, it has trained and graduated 1,376 volunteers and served 3,555 children.
CASA is also now enrolling volunteers for its early spring training class. Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at CASA of Kern County can find the schedule on the organization’s website at kerncasa.org, by calling 661-631-2272 or emailing hvasquez@kerncasa.org.