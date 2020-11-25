Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County gained 25 new trained community volunteer advocates as they were sworn in Nov. 18 in a virtual ceremony on Zoom.
The CASAs will advocate for children and families in the foster care system. Each CASA will be assigned to a child or youth to advocate for until the closure of the case. They work with abused, abandoned and neglected children.
“We’re so excited to have this new class join our team of volunteers; I know that they will do amazing work that will positively impact children and families right here in our community," said Amy Travis, executive director of CASA of Kern County, in a news release.
The new advocates are: Alicia Huerta, Alie Davenport, Alys Scoggins, Araceli Lopez, Ashley Southworth, Christian Espinoza, Diana Sandoval, Emma Dashtipour, Everlie Murillo, Gina Hertz, Heather McMahan, Jeff Kasinger, Kassandra Robles, Keith Davenport, Kristin Condie, Laura Elrod, Maribel Mancilla, McKenzie White, Phoebe Contreras-Jones, Rebecka Foote, Rhonda Voda, Robert Puente, Sandra Acosta, Susan Paul and Travis Dekam.
Those interested in exploring becoming a volunteer at CASA of Kern County can view the December orientation schedule at kerncasa.org. Winter training begins in January. For more information, contact community outreach coordinator Gladis Gonzalez at 631-2272 or outreach@kerncasa.org.