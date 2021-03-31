CASA of Kern County calls for volunteer advocates

CASA of Kern County is asking for dedicated community members to become volunteers with the organization as it continues its mission preventing child abuse and neglect locally and beyond.
According to a news release from CASA, which stands for or Court Appointed Special Advocates, volunteers are assigned to one child or sibling group to advocate for in court, school and in other settings while getting to know the child and everyone involved in their life. In turn, the goal is to get a picture into the child’s situation and help them build a network of support.
Advocates also make recommendations to the judge overseeing the child’s case, with the child's and family’s well-being at the top of mind, the news release stated.
“Our volunteers’ first priority is to keep families together whenever safe and possible,” said Amy Travis, executive director of CASA of Kern County. “Foster care is only a temporary solution to the problems at hand. We need to create long term support networks that work to care for families, make reunification a possibility, and help break the cycle for the next generation.”
Locally, CASA is currently serving 226 children in the foster care system in Kern County. With that said, there are 55 children on the organization’s waitlist for an advocate, the news release stated.
The next training class starts April 19. For more information, visit www.kerncasa.org or call 661-631-2272.
CASA of Kern County also pointed out that April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. To report an instance of child abuse, call the Kern County Child Abuse Hotline at (661) 631-6011. If a child’s life is in danger, call 911.