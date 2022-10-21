 Skip to main content
Casa Esperanza: Transitional home for women, children to open soon

As she arrived at Casa Esperanza on Panorama Drive for its ribbon-cutting Friday morning, Lisa Elzy Watson said there were tears in her eyes because she thought of all the drama preceding the opening of the transitional home for homeless women and children.

Two years ago, Watson, who is on the board of directors, joined the effort that began in 2014. Friday’s event caused emotion for Watson and those feelings were intertwined with joy for the opening of a meaningful home of seven bedrooms for six families, four bathrooms, an office, homework room, laundry room, family room, dining room and kitchen. Six of the bedrooms have one bed for a mother and a bunk bed for two children. A ceiling fan in the bedroom is covered with a ventilated shell so that no little fingers will hit the propeller.

