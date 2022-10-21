Casa Esperanza: Transitional home for women, children to open soon

As she arrived at Casa Esperanza on Panorama Drive for its ribbon-cutting Friday morning, Lisa Elzy Watson said there were tears in her eyes because she thought of all the drama preceding the opening of the transitional home for homeless women and children.
Two years ago, Watson, who is on the board of directors, joined the effort that began in 2014. Friday’s event caused emotion for Watson and those feelings were intertwined with joy for the opening of a meaningful home of seven bedrooms for six families, four bathrooms, an office, homework room, laundry room, family room, dining room and kitchen. Six of the bedrooms have one bed for a mother and a bunk bed for two children. A ceiling fan in the bedroom is covered with a ventilated shell so that no little fingers will hit the propeller.
The backyard will soon have a garden for vegetables that can be used in meals.
“We’re out to break the cycle of homelessness one woman at a time,” said Julie Cesare, Casa Esperanza's chairperson. “... We’re really going to change lives.”
Casa Esperanza staff are looking over applications. Women and their families are expected to move in within a month, Watson said. Families can stay from six to 24 months, she said.
Her eyes welled with tears because two years ago the board of directors was unsure how to raise funds because at that time there was not enough money for two years of an operating budget that was needed to ensure success, she said.
Watson said she also became emotional because she thought of the fight Casa Esperanza supporters had to wage to have their idea come to fruition. Neighbors of the home across the street from Bakersfield College and Panorama Park were against the idea.
At one point, there appeared to be no hope for Casa Esperanza. The city was against it and tried to block its opening before the state stepped in and OK’d the project based on law for transitional housing.
“I don’t think people understood what we had in our heart,” Watson said. “I don’t blame anyone, but they didn’t know. We kept saying: We have a dream. We know we’ll be great neighbors. We know we’ll improve the community. We know that we’ll make a shelter and a safe home for a very particular kind of woman, who is down on her luck, who’s not fleeing domestic violence, who doesn’t have drugs immediately in her past.”
Cesare opened the ribbon-cutting by reading a list of those who have supported and helped fund the home, including Sister Marie Francis Schreopfer, associate director of the Roman Catholic Fresno Diocesan Social Justice Ministry and a founding member of the home.
Cesare presented a plaque of appreciation to her friend and homebuilder Dave Packer, who directed a full renovation of the house. Packer and Cesare have known each other since their sons played Little League together, Packer said.
He too showed emotion when he explained why he wanted to help with the Casa Esperanza project.
“There’s people that need help,” said Packer, a graduate of West High and Bakersfield College before finishing up at Sacramento State. “I only live once in my life. To be able to help other people … means a lot. I’ve been blessed.”
Packer himself actually laid brick in the front yard on the ground around a flagpole where an American flag waved. Some of the bricks surrounding the flagpole are engraved with the names of supporters of the home.