Casa Esperanza Transitional Home for Women and Children has found a new executive director in Diane Contreras, former director of operations at Flood Bakersfield Ministries.
It said in an announcement Friday that Contreras, a 29-year veteran of the nonprofit world who also serves as chairwoman of Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative's Lived Experience Advisory Board, has demonstrated "exceptional leadership skills and in-depth understanding of the homeless service provider system."
"I am humbled to be welcomed into such an exceptional organization," the Arvin native said in a news release. "I look forward to building upon the great work that the Casa Esperanza Board has strategically led, creating an environment with bold innovation that will ensure women and children are inspired to transition from insecurity to stabilization and success."
Casa Esperanza works to support local people experiencing homelessness.
Contreras earned a bachelor's degree in business administration at Fresno Pacific University. She is scheduled to begin the job this month.