 Photo courtesy Casa Esperanza Transistional Home for Women and Children

Casa Esperanza Transitional Home for Women and Children has found a new executive director in Diane Contreras, former director of operations at Flood Bakersfield Ministries.

It said in an announcement Friday that Contreras, a 29-year veteran of the nonprofit world who also serves as chairwoman of Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative's Lived Experience Advisory Board, has demonstrated "exceptional leadership skills and in-depth understanding of the homeless service provider system."

