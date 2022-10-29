 Skip to main content
CASA celebrates kids with support from superheroes

A rather unusual sight greeted those looking to take their morning run in The Park at River Walk on Saturday.

In addition to the regular collection of joggers, dog-walkers and others taking in the cool autumn weather, there were kids, adults and even pets dressed up as action heroes right out of the pages of a comic book or one of the popular Marvel flicks.

