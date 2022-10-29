CASA celebrates kids with support from superheroes

A rather unusual sight greeted those looking to take their morning run in The Park at River Walk on Saturday.
In addition to the regular collection of joggers, dog-walkers and others taking in the cool autumn weather, there were kids, adults and even pets dressed up as action heroes right out of the pages of a comic book or one of the popular Marvel flicks.
A climbing wall saw children scrambling to the top, limbs flailing on the freestanding structure. A cannon shot foam at runners as they took laps around the water. And a mascot contest was settled through cheers from the crowd.
Most of those gathered in the park were there to support CASA’s Superhero Run, which is one of the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County's biggest fundraisers, according to CEO and Executive Director Caroline Wilson.
In addition to funding, the event was a great opportunity to raise awareness about the organization, she said. The day included a 2K, 5K and a 10K run, in addition to all the other festivities.
“I don't know that there's a bottom line. … People think of fundraisers as singular for the goal. And certainly, fundraising, that is a goal. But with CASA, it's much more than that. I think you look around to see all the vendors that are taking part in this, see all the people, the kids, families, children, dogs, singles," Wilson said. "Part of our goal is helping people to know about us and to make them aware that there's lots of ways you can give. You can be a volunteer at CASA. You can make a difference that way. And bring your family and make a difference that way.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates help guide foster children through “the system,” serving as what volunteer and advocate Don Moss referred to as “the eyes and the ears” for the judge.
Moss said he became involved with CASA after he retired from the grocery business as a tribute to his sister, who was involved as a CASA before she passed away.
“We do our visits, we check on them and make sure that they’re getting all the services that they need, whether it be medical or physical, mental — we check on those and make sure they’re being fulfilled,” Moss said.
The opportunities for mentorship and bonding are critical for the children, who are often considered at risk and in need of a steady and stable presence in their lives. But the experience is beneficial for the advocates as well.
“I get the satisfaction of thinking that I might be helping these children,” Moss said. “Helping them get through the system and overcome their hardships, just being a mentor to them. That's very rewarding when you can actually see the result of helping one of these children not only get through the system, but when they age out, to see them progress, go to college or fulfill their dreams.”
Mathew Zaninovich, who works locally in farming, took part in the run because while his schedule doesn’t allow him to be an advocate, he’s a strong believer in what the organization does and tries to support it how he can.
A friend of his mother’s garnered his support for a past fundraiser, and the more he learned about CASA, the more he wanted to help out.
“Like the song says, (children) are our future,” he said. “I was blessed to grow up pretty well, so it’s hard for me to imagine what some of these kids go through.”
The Bikers Against Child Abuse and the Kern County Probation Department, as well as a number of other uniformed first responders, were just some of the organizations that turned out to show their support.
The group of bikers in attendance offer moral support for kids, helping them feel safe if they have to go to court to testify in often difficult situations, according to “Hoss.” Like his fellow volunteers, he wanted to be referred to by his handle because he didn’t want his real name out there, in case a defense attorney wanted to get his team involved in a court case. The group’s only goal is to make children feel safe by showing up in numbers to support them, he said.
Austin Mead, a youth services officer and social media coordinator who was at the event supporting CASA on behalf of the Probation Department, pointed out both CASA and the department have a very similar mission.
“Really being out there and supporting the community, that’s what the Probation Department is really big on,” said Mead, who added the cause had a lot of meaning for him.
The West High graduate grew up in a tough neighborhood, and said he always wanted to work in law enforcement with a position that allowed him to help kids.
“We’re really trying to prepare youth for life outside of (the system). We’ll help them with job resumes … and really, at the end of the day, trying to be that big brother, big sister, because some of these kids are growing up in single-parent households or without a role model,” Mead said. “And so we try to strive to be that role model for them in a positive way so that when they do come out, they’re not a step behind, they’re right there with everyone else.”
For more information about the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern, visit KernCASA.org.