Carry The Load stops in Bakersfield on national tour

As part of its mission “to restore the true meaning of Memorial Day,” a team with Carry The Load made its way through Bakersfield on Sunday as part of a 20,000-mile national relay to honor fallen service members.
The goal of the 11-year-old nonprofit is about finding and promoting active ways to connect Americans with the sacrifices of our nation’s military and its veterans, as well as first responders and their families, according to carrytheload.org.
“For anyone who has lost someone in service to our country, they will tell you that participating in Carry The Load has made a lasting impact on their life,” Stephen Holley, cofounder, president and CEO of Carry The Load said in a news release. “There is nothing like the human touch. Being in that environment, walking side-by-side one another, and sharing stories demonstrates beyond words that people do care.”
The 10th annual effort came down from Fresno on Sunday evening, stopping first at Kern County Fire Station 63 on Universe Avenue around 6 p.m., before heading to the Kern County Veterans Memorial on Truxtun Avenue at 8 p.m., and then the Chase Bank on Stockdale Highway around 10 p.m.
The West Coast portion started in Seattle on April 28, with the teams completing various legs by bike, by bus and on foot.
The tour is expected to head to Fire Station 3 in Santa Maria on Monday morning before ultimately landing in Dallas, where the nonprofit was started, on the Sunday before Memorial Day.
For more information, visit carrytheload.org.