Carpenters, nonprofits team up to help local veteran with wheelchair access at home

On a day when veterans were celebrated across the country, one received a very special gift in Kern County.
When Kenneth O’Neal moved into his trailer about a year and a half ago, there was one big problem. The 81-year-old Air Force veteran struggled to ascend four steps leading into his new home. After an undiagnosed medical issue limited his mobility, he started using a walker, and on occasion, he fell when using the steps.
But, O’Neal received a new degree of freedom after volunteers with the local chapter of the Southwest Carpenters union installed a new ramp to his home.
“It’s one of the most precious things that’s happened to me, except, of course my son, when he was born,” O’Neal said from his driveway. “They just made my life completely easier to go up and down out of my home, to get down here.”
Southwest Carpenters Local 661 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with O’Neal on Thursday, just after volunteers inserted the final screws into the ramp’s railing.
“It’s a great opportunity to help veterans in the community,” said union representative Josh Taylor. “When we see retired veterans like Kenny, where we can get in and do something to improve the quality of their life, that’s what the Southwest Carpenters aim to do.”
O’Neal served as a teletypist stationed in Taiwan from 1958-60. He spoke fondly of his time in the service, remembering a poignant moment where he comforted a colleague who was so homesick he wanted to “swim to China” to return to the U.S.
“I went out there by the ocean where he was at, and he wouldn’t come in,” O’Neal said. “Nobody wanted to call the military police on him. We wanted to do it ourselves so he wouldn’t get in trouble. And I got to go out there and talk to him and bring him back. I think that was one of my fondest memories, of helping somebody like that.”
After his military service, O’Neal opened home repair and karaoke businesses. The two businesses collided once when one woman told O’Neal she only sang in the shower, and would not sing karaoke on stage.
“I made a portable shower out of PVC pipe, put a microphone in it, put a curtain on it, took it to see them the following week, and I got the people up there,” he said. “I said, ‘Here’s your shower, now come on and sing for us.’ And they did. It was just a beautiful thing.”
Rebuilding Together Kern County and Valley Construction Supply helped provide material for the project. Joseph Brennan, district director for Kern County Supervisor Phillip Peters, was on hand Thursday to show support.
“As a veteran myself, it absolutely warms my heart to see this type of project where veterans from all walks of life, as you’ll see around Kern County today, get the appreciation they deserve,” he said. “This is Kern County, this is where we honor veterans. From somebody who's moved in here, myself, there’s no better place to live as a veteran and find appreciation.”