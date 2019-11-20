Kern Behavioral Health & Recovery Services will host a career expo on Saturday where dozens of behavioral health positions will be available, according to a news release.
The expo will be in partnership with Clinica Sierra Vista, College Community Services and Henrietta Weill Child Guidance Clinic, and Adult Behavioral Health. It will be take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kern BHRS administrative office located at 2001 28th St., according to the release.
Several therapist and recovery specialist positions will be available for both full-time and extra-help. On-the-spot interviews for extra-help positions will be held so candidates are asked to come dressed appropriately and bring copies of their resumes, according to the release.
For more information, contact Public Information Officer Matt Munoz at 661-868-7510 or via cell phone at 661-203-6395.
