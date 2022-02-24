'Care for something other than ourselves': Garces Memorial hosts pet blessing for National FFA Week

The gathering of students and pets at Garces Memorial High School wound down after a relatively quick procession of animals received their blessings following a prayer at the Catholic high school Thursday morning.
But it wasn’t just about the brief splash of holy water the pets received — the prayer and the intent behind the gathering were just as important, Deacon Fred Ansolabehere shared with the assembly in the high school’s quad.
“One of the most important lessons of having a pet is to learn how to care for something other than ourselves,” he said. “And by caring for these animals who really rely on us each day for their food and their water and health and their home, it’s one step closer for us to look past ourselves and further past our own wants and desires, and really look out for those less fortunate than we are.”
The blessing was also part of a weeklong celebration of the school’s Future Farmers of America program for National FFA Week, said Garces FFA adviser Ashleigh Rossi. While livestock were part of the tradition, Thursday’s crowd seemed predominantly filled with household pets.
Freshman Mariana Etchamendy, 14, was there to get “a little extra help” for Carrots, one of about 3,000 sheep on her grandfather’s farm. Carrots is a bummer lamb, meaning her mom did not have enough milk for her, so she’s bottle-fed by the family.
And some attendees expressed gratitude for the opportunity to get out and meet with other parents and students after gatherings like Thursday’s quasi pet show were largely verboten for the past 24 months due to public health protocols.
Andrew Zaninovich and his daughter Marie enjoyed a chance to socialize and get a blessing for Blue, a 2-and-a-half-year-old Irish cream retriever.
“This is a good opportunity to bring the community together,” he said, noting how the increased time spent at home over the last two years meant pets played a larger role in many lives. “And so that the kids can show off a part of their homes and how important their animals are to them.”