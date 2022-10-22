 Skip to main content
CARE awards more than $30K in Village Fest proceeds

Laura Porter, April and Nick McGill at the 2022 Village Fest.

 Photo by Donna Collins-Williams

The local nonprofit Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment recently awarded more than $30,000 in grants to nonprofits serving children from proceeds from the popular Village Fest, which returned in September after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first year of funding in 1999, CARE has donated more than $1.5 million to local charities, Jim Luff, president of the nonprofit, wrote in a news release.

