CARE awards more than $30K in Village Fest proceeds

The local nonprofit Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment recently awarded more than $30,000 in grants to nonprofits serving children from proceeds from the popular Village Fest, which returned in September after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the first year of funding in 1999, CARE has donated more than $1.5 million to local charities, Jim Luff, president of the nonprofit, wrote in a news release.
• Community Action Partnership – Shafter, to purchase toys for the youth facility, $1,550
• Kern Athletic Fencing Foundation, to provide equipment and scoring machine, $3,764.05
• Boys & Girls Clubs, to replace 25-year-old drinking fountains with fountain/bottle filling stations, $4,855.38
• National Adoption Day, sponsorship of Family Party following the adoptions of more than 20 children, $4,000
• Holiday Cottage, donation of toys, items for foster kids, $5,000
• Bakersfield Police Activities League, Shop With a Cop funding, $5,000
• Children First, shoes and socks for foster kids, $4,000
• Wounded Heroes, equip playroom with tables, chairs, toys, etc., $2,000
CARE donates 40 percent of the net proceeds to from Village Fest to Kern County-based nonprofits. The other 60 percent goes to an endowment fund.
"This careful investment strategy allowed the foundation to continue providing grants during the pandemic despite being unable to host Village Fest. One-hundred percent of the money raised is invested in Kern County children," Luff wrote. Partnerships with companies such as Kohl's and Target match funds, he noted.