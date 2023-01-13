 Skip to main content
Cardiac surgery continues at Adventist despite complaint, false rumors

Recent changes to the cardiothoracic surgery program at Adventist Health Kern County got a bumpy reception this week after an anonymous complaint prompted what may have been the division's first surprise visit from a state inspector.

There was little clarity Friday on the substance of the complaint and what, if anything, will come of Thursday's roughly one-hour inspection. Despite rumors to the contrary, authorities affirmed the hospital on Chester Avenue retains full authority to perform cardiac and thoracic surgery.

