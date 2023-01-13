Cardiac surgery continues at Adventist despite complaint, false rumors

Recent changes to the cardiothoracic surgery program at Adventist Health Kern County got a bumpy reception this week after an anonymous complaint prompted what may have been the division's first surprise visit from a state inspector.
There was little clarity Friday on the substance of the complaint and what, if anything, will come of Thursday's roughly one-hour inspection. Despite rumors to the contrary, authorities affirmed the hospital on Chester Avenue retains full authority to perform cardiac and thoracic surgery.
The California Department of Public Health said by email late Friday afternoon that the hospital remains licensed to perform cardiac surgeries. The agency said it cannot comment further until its investigation is complete and findings are issued to the facility.
County officials had a different understanding, saying by email that CDPH informed the Kern County Public Health Services Department that the complaint was determined to be unfounded.
A spokeswoman for Adventist attributed the complaint to doctors who were affected when, as part of a drive to upgrade and expand the hospital's cardiothoracic program, the company brought in three surgeons to replace three who recently left to join a competing chain of medical centers.
"People are just unhappy, so they're grumbling," spokeswoman Megan Simpson said, adding that there was never any concern expressed that unsafe care had been provided at the hospital's surgery program. Another Adventist official said that although surprise visits are routine, he was unaware of any prior state inspection of the hospital's cardiothoracic program.
Uncertainty surrounding the inspection's outcome swirled among Bakersfield's medical community Thursday and Friday as hospitals braced for an increase of activity in the event that Adventist's cardiothoracic program really were suspended.
"I think that's why we're all a little on alert here," a spokeswoman for Adventist's main local competitor, Dignity Health, said Friday morning. Robin Mangarin-Scott made the statement, referring not just to Dignity but other local hospitals, before word arrived later in the day that Adventist's cardiothoracic surgery program had not, in fact, been put on hold.
A Bakersfield Heart Hospital spokeswoman said the medical center had "no comment" on the situation at Adventist.
Adventist's local chief medical officer, Dr. Ghassan Jamaleddine, said the hospital began contracting with a new thoracic surgery group after its last one rejected an offer last year to stay with the medical center.
An office manager for the three surgeons who left Adventist referred questions to Dignity, where Mangarin-Scott said the hospital stands "prepared to accommodate any potential increase in services at our hospitals."
Jamaleddine said the change in surgery groups has resulted in "unprecedented" quality of cardiothoracic care at Adventist.
The hospital's director for risk management and regulatory affairs, Michael Whittaker, added that the decision to make changes to the division was driven by an analysis of why local patients leave the area seeking treatment elsewhere.
Adventist Community Partnership Executive Kiyoshi Tomono said the previous medical group running the cardiothoracic program was doing an average of about one cardiac surgery per month. He added that the new one has done five in the last five days.
Jenny Lavers, the hospital's executive director for service lines including thoracic surgery, said recent changes to the program will enhance the level of care provided while expanding the menu of services offered.
Whittaker said the hospital was not worried when it learned of the anonymous complaint, and that while it hasn't been notified of its nature, it views the inspection as "more of an education and validation." He noted the CDPH inspector reviewed a few cases the new cardiothoracic group has done, and that she was complimentary of the program.
The inspector could have immediately suspended the division but chose not to, Whittaker added.
Dr. Shams Khwaja, the chief of Adventist's new cardiothoracic group, said he worked in Fresno for 17 years. A board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon who has performed more than 6,000 heart surgeries, Khwaja trained at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, among other institutions.
Another member of the group, Dr. Robert Stewart, trained at the University of Michigan before working for more than 35 years in Fresno. He is board-certified in cardiothoracic surgery.
Dr. John C. Lin, the other member of the group, began working with Khwaja 12 years ago. Trained at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, he is known for his skill as a robotic lung surgeon, a discipline Khwaja said Lin intends to bring to Adventist.