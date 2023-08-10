On the eve of what some expect could be a big announcement for Kern County's economy, dozens of people came together in person and online Thursday evening to share thoughts on local opportunities in the areas of energy and carbon management.
The event at Cal State Bakersfield was organized by the B3K Prosperity economic collaboration and California Forward as part of a four-region effort to update a "call to action" scheduled for release next month on policy proposals for guiding the state's energy future.
The non-binding brainstorming session happened to take place one day before a highly anticipated decision by the U.S. Department of Energy on where the federal government should establish four so-called direct air capture hubs that could receive $800 million each and an official nod on where are the best regions around the country to pull carbon dioxide from the air and bury it permanently underground. Kern is considered a leading contender, and more than one local oil company has applied for the designation.
Thursday's event went over the basics of Kern's energy opportunities, especially with regard to planned CO2 removal investments, and in that sense was more recap than revelation.
At least one subject did arise, however, that had not previously received much public attention. Mention was made of a bill pending before the state Legislature — Senate Bill 740 — that would require carbon capture and storage work be done by workers who have been trained in what's called multi-craft core curriculum, which currently is limited to labor unions.
That could become significant because only one local oil producer, Long Beach-based California Resources Corp., has a carbon management project labor agreement with a union, noted President and CEO Greg Gutierrez of Truitt Oilfield Maintenance.
An opportunity discussed by one small group highlighted the potential for doing research and development in carbon management, rather than simply turning Kern into a place for project construction and operation. Jason Cater, economic and community development manager for the city of Bakersfield, reported that such an opportunity could involve greater manufacturing activity, which has been a focus of B3K.
Another point made by presenters assigned to encapsulate smaller conversations came with regard to power production more generally. It was noted that California would lack sufficient transmission capacity even if it had enough solar panels to power the entire state for years into the future. Like other obstacles brought up Thursday, the suggestion was to bring together parties involved — local communities, utilities and state officials — to work out a mutually acceptable solution.
Although Thursday's listening session generally focused on the employment and economic promise of carbon management in Kern, there was reference to hesitations expressed by environmental justice advocates worried about the risk of CO2 leaks and asphyxiation, as well as skepticism about oil producers profiting from the activity. The discussion held that more should be done to educate critics and promote clear thinking on the topic.
Indeed, one presenter who spoke up at the event, Kristen Beall Watson, chief of staff to the president of CSUB, emphasized that education needs to remain at the heart of the discussion. She said information needs to be distributed by trusted sources.
"It's just incumbent on us to get that information out," Watson said. "How we do it, I don't know."
In the end, event emcee Justin Salters representing B3K surmised that enough progress had been made to justify additional gatherings to hear out concerns and opportunities.
"I think we all agree we need to have more of these," he said.