CSUB listening session

About three dozen people came together Thursday to attend a listening session on energy and carbon management opportunities. The two-hour even at Cal State Bakersfield was organized by B3K Prosperity and California Forward.

 John Cox / The Californian

On the eve of what some expect could be a big announcement for Kern County's economy, dozens of people came together in person and online Thursday evening to share thoughts on local opportunities in the areas of energy and carbon management.

The event at Cal State Bakersfield was organized by the B3K Prosperity economic collaboration and California Forward as part of a four-region effort to update a "call to action" scheduled for release next month on policy proposals for guiding the state's energy future.