 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carbon management plans start to take shape

Almost four years have passed since John Hofmeister, the late Shell U.S. president, told Kern County oilmen they should "learn how to make hot dogs."

Just as meatpackers market waste — ears, snouts — so, Hofmeister said, should oil producers. That is, build industrial plants to turn carbon dioxide emissions into liquids that can then be buried.

Coronavirus Cases