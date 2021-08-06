carbon hed goes here

Local oil producer California Resources Corp. reported this week it has applied for a federal permit to capture and bury up to 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide in a depleted oil and gas reservoir in the Elk Hills area of western Kern County.
Potentially leapfrogging its earlier proposal to capture and use carbon dioxide coming off the smokestack of a power plant it owns nearby, the Santa Clarita-based company said it expects to file for a second permit by October that would boost its carbon sequestration capacity to 40 million metric tons
after June 30 filed for permits for about 40 million metric tons of CO2 permanent storage "Carbon TerraVault I"; initial review says CRC has potential to permanently store up to 1 billion metric tons of CO2 in its oil and gas reservoirs; CRC is applying for Class VI EPA permits for project for up to 40 million metric tons of permanent storage; injection could begin in the 2025 time frame, with injection of about 1 million metric tons per year -- equivalent to annual emissions of about 200,000 passenger vehicles; "CRC is proud to be a first mover of CCS operations in California and to help the state make progress on its carbon neutrality goals"
Thursday earnings call: filed permit for area at Elk Hills with storage capacity of up to 10 million metric tons for permanent sequestration; also targeting permit filing for adjacent area in Q3 for additional 30 million metric tons of CO2; "We plan to combine these two permitted areas into a single project that we are calling Carbon TerraVault I" with total storage capacity of up to 40 million metric tons; would allow CRC to get California incentives through LCFS credits and from 45Q federal tax credits; TerraVault capacity is 40 million metric tons; advancing the permits because they have really long lead time; strategic advantage: you have to own the pore space, and location of Elk Hills, we already own; competitors would need a year or two to acquire pore space; "There are a number of factors that we are looking at, what is the carbon source, the capture technology, the transport through the site. But we believe that over time, we will fill in those gaps and develop the overall project economics"; "California is leading in its decarbonization efforts and is leading in the incentives that have been put forth for carbon sequestration"; for CRC, mix of tax credits with revenue opportunities; LCFS credits trading at $187/ton; and 45Q (tax credit) for sequestration is $50/ton; and there's talk of whether to offer cap & trade, which is in $20-$30 range and expected to go higher (per ton); elsewhere in US only get 45Q ($50/ton tax credit); difference between this and CalCapture: TerraVault I is CCS project, whereas CalCapture has been designed as EOR or CCU, in which capture blue gas off Elk Hills power plant, use for EOR; "We continue to advance the CalCapture project, but it has a different set of economics than the CCS project we have"; TerraVault gives direct line to CCS and "it's less complicated with the power plant, if you will, but we continue to evaluate the power plant and the power plant economics for EOR, CCUS project"; we have inherent natural resources in that we have depleted oil and gas fields that show potential; (analyst Scott Hanold: 10 million tons is $250 million per year; has there been actual carbon sequestration done on any part of the field giving confidence it will work? many test pilots?); response: yes, have done pilot studies at the site; we have the necessary data and studies and analysis; and we have decades of data around these reservoirs, "we feel fairly confident in the analysis and the ability to permit"
A report released in January 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory concluded the state can achieve that goal by burying or offsetting 125 megatons per year of carbon dioxide. It also pointed to a significant role for Kern.
In addition to outlining land management practices and waste material processing, Livermore recognized local oil formations' vast geologic capacity for permanently storing carbon dioxide.
One such project, California Resource Corp.'s "CalCapture" initiative, is scheduled for a county environmental review in the first quarter of next year. The company hopes to see it operational by mid-decade.
The project is not intended to vacuum CO2 out of the atmosphere — an expensive and energy-intensive process that may eventually figure into the local economy. Rather, CalCapture would remove a large share of the compound from the emissions stream of CRC's 550-megawatt Elk Hills Power Plant in the Tupman area.
Early estimates were that the project, one of nine to receive recent financial support from the U.S. Department of Energy, would process 83 percent of the emissions from the plant's chimneylike flue. Of that, 90 percent of the CO2 would be captured, trapped deep underground, and be used to displace oil and extend the life of the prolific Elk Hills Oil Field.
CRC said by email CalCapture is expected to generate nearly 3,500 jobs statewide and more than $200 million in taxes during its three-year construction period, plus 150 permanent jobs and $200 million in taxes over 20 years.