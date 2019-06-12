The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle who collided with a patrol car and fled Tuesday night.
At 10:40 p.m., a BPD officer was driving a marked patrol car going west on East Brundage Lane at the intersection with Cottonwood Road. A black Chevrolet sport-utility vehicle was driving north on Cottonwood Road. The driver ran a red light, colliding with the BPD patrol car.
The officer was taken to a local hospital for minor to moderate injuries. He has since been discharged from the hospital and is at home recovering, police said.
BPD is asking anyone with information to call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.