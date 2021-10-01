Car overturns on Highway 99, man moderately hurt Thursday night

An Arvin man suffered moderate injuries after his car overturned on southbound Highway 99, south of Taft Highway, on Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Aurelo Lopez Ponce, 21, was traveling at a high speed in a 2000 Ford, police said. The preliminary investigation showed Ponce made an unsafe turn, causing the Ford to smash into a tree, a news release stated.
After the crash, the car overturned. Several other vehicles hit debris on the freeway, the news release said.
CHP said Ponce was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Kern Medical. Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the collision.
The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident can call the CHP at 661-396-6600.