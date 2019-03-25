It's a limited-time sales incentive that didn't cost a dime.
Local car dealers say the Bakersfield city sales tax increase set to take effect Monday is becoming its own pitch: Buy now and save 1 percent on the purchase of a new vehicle.
The impending tax hike, coinciding in many cases with income-tax refund checks, is seen as helping local dealerships through what some see as a lackluster time for car sales.
The savings don't amount to much on small purchases, but on a $50,000 car, the difference is $500.
At Motor City Auto Center, Chief Operating Officer John Pitre said customers started stopping by in mid-February to buy a vehicle before the tax increase takes effect. He figures the extra business adds up to a 5 percent increase in sales.
"They're definitely taking advantage of the low-interest rate," he said, adding that Motor City's sales team has promoted the limited-time nature of the opportunity but that the dealership hasn't taken out special advertising because of it.
Buyers taking out a car loan are less apt to buy before the sales-tax increase takes effect, Pitre said, because their purchases are usually timed to other events, such as the expiration of a lease. He said it's mostly the all-cash buyers who are able to take good advantage.
Others in local vehicle sales were more vague about the causes, though they did point to a recent uptick in sales. One thing they agreed on is that people in the market for a new vehicle try to save money any way they can.
"My experience is, after 26 years of being here, that whenever anyone has an opportunity to save money, they'll take advantage of that," said Kevan Juergens, general manager of Bill Wright Toyota.
Although sales tax increases in general don't spur vehicle purchases, he said, the dealership's salespeople are definitely aware of the timing of the sales tax increase and are sharing it with customers.
Mo Hosseini, director of operations at 10 Bakersfield car dealerships owned by the Haddad and Bashirtash families, said he has noticed an increase in sales this month but wasn't sure what to attribute it to. The sales-tax increase might be the hidden cause, he said.
"One percent does make a difference," he said.
Anyone thinking they'll be able to get around the tax increase by buying a vehicle outside city limits might want to think again. Although that might work for other big-ticket items, such as furniture or large appliances, it won't work for cars.
In California, the sales tax applied to vehicle purchases is based on where buyers live, not where their dealership are located.
Some car dealers report sales have been slow lately despite the sales-tax incentive, while others said business has been steady.
Family Motors owner Jose Arredondo said his Bakersfield dealerships have experienced no sales bump in advance of the tax increase, and that instead, buyers seem to be in a generally skittish mood.
"I don't see the difference" from the tax increase, he said. "What I really would like to see is the people in Washington focus more on how to be more positive about the future of the country and the jobs and economy."
Whatever the cause — the sale-tax hike or tax refund checks — Jim Burke Ford is seeing a steady March, President and General Manager Dan Hay said. He was unaware of anyone specifically timing their purchase to beat Monday's start to the 1-percent sales tax increase.
"Our business has been pretty steady all year," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.