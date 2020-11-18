A man who led authorities on a car chase northward into downtown Bakersfield Wednesday afternoon ended up in a local hospital after his refusal to exit his vehicle prompted California Highway Patrol officers to use a K9 unit to get him out, according to a news release from the agency.
Accused of speeding in a white Audi, 41-year-old Ramses Nieves was leading the CHP on a chase near the interchange of Highway 99 and Interstate 5 at about noon, the agency reported. As he neared Houghton Drive and Highway 99, it said, the agency's Fort Tejon unit handed off the pursuit to its Bakersfield-area command.
Nieves exited the highway at an undisclosed offramp and was pursued to the intersection of Oak and 24th streets, at which point he refused to get out of the vehicle, the CHP's news release said. Officers then released a K9 unit to remove him, it added.
"Nieves was injured during the extrication and was transported to Kern Medical," it said without stating the extent of Nieves' injuries.